Preston Police find 150 cannabis plants at a Plungington address- for the second time this week

Friday the 13th proved unlucky for these green fingered criminals.

By Aimee Seddon
Friday, 13th May 2022, 5:31 pm

Today (Friday May 13), Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Task Force say they have seized approximately 150 mature cannabis plants from an address in Plungington, Preston.

On social media, a spokesperson for Preston Police wrote: “This action continues to disrupt organised crime and helps to make the residents of Preston feel safer on their streets.”

Today’s findings comes only two days after the Preston NHP Taskforce seized another 150 cannabis plants from a different residential address in the Plungington area.

An image from the scene of the cannabis farm.

