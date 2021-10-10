Preston Police confirm that a missing 25-year-old Lancashire man has now been found safe

A search appeal for Louis Richards has been ongoing all week, but he has now been located.

Preston Police have confirmed that a 25 year old man from Blackburn, originally thought to have gone missing on a night out in Preston last weekend, has now been found safe.

Louis Richards left Blackburn town centre on Friday September 24, but was believed to have travelled straight to Preston that evening.

He was then seen on CCTV in the Lloyds bank in Walthamstow, London, at around 11 am the next day, but had not been heard from since.

Louis was last seen in London on Sunday.

On Monday, Preston Police said they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for Louis's welfare and appealed to the public for help finding him.

Today, a spokesperson for the police told the Post that Louis had been found in Blackburn on Friday October 8, although they could not confirm whether he had gone to Preston as was originally suspected.

Taking to Facebook this morning, Sunday October 10, Preston Police said: "Good news everybody. Just to update you, missing Louis has been found safe and well in Blackburn. Thank you to everybody who shared and supported our appeal to help find him."