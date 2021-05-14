Preston police 'aware of' of far-right leaflets

It is not clear what their leaflet contains, but a video uploaded online after their activities claims Preston is a ‘hotspot’ for grooming.

The video showed a female member standing outside a mosque and also entering the city’s police station, and visiting taxi ranks, takeaways, and off licences, telling those on the premises she is there to ‘raise awareness of grooming’.

One part shows members entering a taxi rank and then being asked by a staff member to stop filming and leave the premises.

Preston's leaders have urged people with genuine concerns 'go through appropriate channels'

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are aware and have spoken with relevant partners, including licensing, Preston City Council and faith leaders, about the leaflets.

“If anyone has any concerns, we would urge them to contact police.

“No criminal offences have been disclosed at this time.”

A spokesman for Preston City Council added: “Grooming is a situation we and the police take very seriously, and we urge anyone with genuine concerns about a specific situation to please go through appropriate channels to get the necessary advice and to report it.”

“The police have made us aware of the leaflets that are being circulated and are supporting them with this issue in any way we are able.”

Mohammed Ayub, a union rep for the RMT union and a member of Preston Hackney Association, said: “We are disgusted to hear something like that is going on. Our drivers are really good drivers, most are very religious and decent law abiding people.”