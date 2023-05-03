Preston Police ask for help to identify young men wanted in connection with a Preston stabbing
Preston Police ask for the publics help to identify young men they want to speak to in connection with an investigation into a serious assault in Preston.
Posting to Facebook on Wednesday, May 3, Preston Police said: “We were called around 11.30pm on March 31 to a report a man in his 20s had been stabbed outside Greenlands Labour Club in Chatburn Road.
"The man suffered injuries to his abdomen and legs and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Following CCTV enquiries, we want to speak to these men, pictured, in connection with the assault.
“Anyone with information can call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1768 of March 31.”