Posting to Facebook on Wednesday, May 3, Preston Police said: “We were called around 11.30pm on March 31 to a report a man in his 20s had been stabbed outside Greenlands Labour Club in Chatburn Road.

"The man suffered injuries to his abdomen and legs and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Following CCTV enquiries, we want to speak to these men, pictured, in connection with the assault.

Do you recognise these men? Police want to identify them in connection with an investigation into a serious assault in Preston.