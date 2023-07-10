Preston Police: 33-year-old man wanted for stalking, harassment and resisting arrest
Preston Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Leyland man wanted for numerous offences.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Ian Loftus, 33, is wanted for offences of stalking, harassment and resisting arrest.
His last address was in Leyland but he has links to Bamber Bridge and Preston.
If you have seen any sightings of Loftus or have information as to where he might be, please email [email protected] or ring 101 – quoting log 0721 of July 8, 2023.