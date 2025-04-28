Preston pair charged with dealing crack cocaine and carrying fake gun in Blackpool town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They were stopped and searched in the town centre, with officers seizing 21 wraps of the Class A drug and an imitation firearm from the pair.
The pair were named as Jordan Sargent, 19, and Kevin Murphy, both from Preston.
Both were charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug (Class A - crack cocaine).
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Murphy was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, while Sargent, of Floyd Road, Ribbleton, was remanded in custody to await trial at Preston Crown Court.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were out on foot patrol within the town centre area and stopped two males for a Section 23 misuse of drugs act searches.
“These two males were arrested being found in possession of 21 wraps of suspected Class A drugs and an imitation firearm.
“The two males are from the Preston area and have since been charged with these offences:
“Jordan Sargent from Preston has been charged and remanded to prison awaiting trial.
“Kevin Murphy also from Preston has been sentenced to 8 weeks imprisonment.
“Offensive weapons and controlled drugs along with items that bring a risk to the general public will be dealt with in a robust and proactive manner to reduce such offences within Blackpool.”