A Preston paedophile is behind bars after flouting court orders controlling his use of the internet.

Keith Crook, who was convicted six years ago of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, admitted using online devices in a prohibited way.

The city’s Crown Court heard the 53-year-old was spared prison in 2019 and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Protection Order (SHPO) for 10 years restricting his access to sites like Snapchat and TikTok.

He was also put on the Sex Offenders’ Register which required him to notify police of his personal details annually and any names or handles he had used on the web.

But when an officer arrived unannounced at his home in the Avenham area of Preston in April to conduct a routine check on his devices they were found to be in clear breach of the SHPO.

Another routine inspection in June found more evidence of him flouting the rules. On that occasion his partner had said: “You’d best tell them about Snapchat.” Messages were discovered and there was evidence that others had been deleted.

Also Crook had twice failed to meet the notification deadline under the rules of the Sex Offenders’ Register. He told officers: “I was going to come to the police station to sign. I know I need to.”

Recorder Jeremy Lasker heard this had not been the first time Crook had breached his SHPO and notification rules – it was the third occasion.

Defence barrister Ms Hari Kaur said her client knew that he could be facing a period of custody for his latest breaches. She added he had been “remorseful” for his actions.

She told the judge Crook had several health issues and had had a “significantly difficult life”. She urged the judge to consider a suspended sentence.

Preston Crown Court

Recorder Lasker said Crook had admitted two offences of breaching the SHPO and two of failing to comply with the notification requirements.

He told him: “You are not heavily convicted, but the previous convictions on your record are a worry to the court and aggravating of your position today.

“In April 2021 at this court you were given a suspended sentence for further breaches of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order, so these breaches for which I have to sentence you today represent a continuing attitude on your part that these court orders don’t have to be complied with in full.

“You appear to have adopted that attitude even though I am certain back in 2021 that was made crystal clear to you (and) that the purpose of notification requirements was to ensure the protection of children from any harm of any sexual interest you may have in them.

“It seems to me I have to reflect both the fact that there are two breaches some months apart and the fact that there are (other) previous breaches on your record (which are) a serious aggravating feature.

“In my view this third breach of these court orders must be marked by an immediate sentence of imprisonment.”

He sentenced Crook to a total of 14 months in jail and told him the requirements of the court orders would continue.