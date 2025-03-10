A Preston North End star is set to appear in court today after allegedly being caught speeding in his £200,000 car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE striker Milutin Osmajic will present himself at Coventry and Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court today (March 10) after being charged with speeding on a motorway.

The 24-year-old, who has played 69 games for the club since joining in September 2023, was apparently caught by an automatic camera along the M6 motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court documents say he was driving “at a speed exceeding 70mph” between Junction 2 and Junction 3 northbound on February 1 this year.

Osmajic was reportedly driving his Lamborghini Urus at the time - an SUV built by the legendary Italian supercar company. The starting price for these cars is an eye-watering £208,000.

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic is due in court today after being charged with speeding. | Getty Images

The Montenegro international will appear in court sometime this morning.

It comes amid what has been a controversial season for Osmajic, who has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Preston this campaign. Most recently, the FA has been investigating an allegation of racist abuse towards Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, after a heated exchange between the pair during a game last month left the Manchester United academy graduate furious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mejbri spoke to referee Andrew Kitchen before he carried on until being replaced in the 71st minute. The Tunisia international later posted on his social media channels that he would “always call out racism”, but Preston released a statement which denied Osmajic had used racist language.

“I will not be silent about what happened,” Mejbri said on Instagram. “I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.

“I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch.”

The FA is investigating an alleged incident of racism towards Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

A Preston statement after the game said: “Preston North End are aware of a complaint that has been made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to today’s match officials with regards to an allegation of a comment made by Milutin Osmajic during today’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale. Osmajic has strongly refuted the claims of a racist comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found. In the meantime, the club feel it is unjust and inappropriate to post social media comments presuming guilt until there is the opportunity for a full investigation to take place.

“Preston North End utterly condemn any incidents of racism or discrimination wherever and whenever they occur, however Milutin Osmajic categorically denies the allegations made against him today. No further comment will be made at this time.”

In their FA Cup fifth-round tie earlier this month, Burnley players refused to shake hands with Osmajic before the match in solidarity with their teammate. Scott Parker’s team lost the game 3-0, with Preston moving on to face Aston Villa on March 30.

Blackburn defender Owen Beck shows referee Matt Donohue where he was bitten by Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic - who received an eight-match ban. | Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Earlier this season, Osmajic also received an eight-match ban for biting Blackburn defender Owen Beck. He was also fined £15,000 for the incident, which took place during a goalless draw between the Lancashire rivals at Deepdale on September 22 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An FA spokesperson said: “The forward admitted that he committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute by biting an opponent. An independent regulatory commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons will be published in due course.”

Blackburn boss John Eustace said in his post-match press conference: “[Beck’s] got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. He’s shown all the lads. He’s a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up.”

Beck, who is on loan from Liverpool, was sent off for kicking out at Duane Holmes in the same incident late in the game.