Preston nightclub firearm incident: two men in court
Two men have been charged in connection with an incident in which an imitation handgun was allegedly used to threaten a man at a Preston nightclub.
John Paul Kershaw, 32, of Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale, and Daniel Matthew Quinn, 29, of Holme Slack Lane, Preston, were arrested following an incident on August 1 in Preston.
It is alleged both had been ejected from the club, which was not named in court, but then returned to the scene.
The case was committed to Preston Crown Court where they will appear on September 7.
Both were remanded into custody.
(proceeding)
The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to Lancashire news and information online, you can subscribe here.