Preston nightclub firearm incident: two men in court

John Paul Kershaw, 32, of Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale, and Daniel Matthew Quinn, 29, of Holme Slack Lane, Preston, were arrested following an incident on August 1 in Preston.

It is alleged both had been ejected from the club, which was not named in court, but then returned to the scene.

Preston Magistrates' Court

The case was committed to Preston Crown Court where they will appear on September 7.

Both were remanded into custody.

(proceeding)