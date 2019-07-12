Preston neighbour row leads to knuckle duster seizure

A neighbourly dispute led to a woman being arrested for possessing a knuckle duster.

Kelly Ann Batty, 43, struggled with a police officer who tried to arrest her - and was then found to have the weapon in her clothing.

Magistrates' Court

Batty, of Ambleside Road, Ribbleton, Preston, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, and resisting police officer PC Danielle Lilley.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard the incident happened on June 1 on Park Close, Ribbleton.

Prosecuting, Andrea Fawcett said: “ This lady has come to the attention of police as a result of a neighbour dispute. There’s absolutely no suggestion of other offences arising out of that.

“It’s quite apparent from PC Lilley’s statement when she was told to stop she didn’t, and there was quite a long struggle with the officer. At that point the officer searches her and finds a knuckle duster.”

The court was told Batty had a previous weapons offence on her record but it dated back more than 20 years.

Defending, Ivan Dickinson said Batty wasn’t using the weapon to threaten anybody.

He added: “She pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity. She believed she had a reason for carrying it at that time - clearly it is not a good reason or a lawful excuse.

“This defendant also has some emotional difficulties. She does have problems with her neighbours which ultimately led to her arrest.”

District Judge Duncan Birrell sentenced her to a 12 month community order with a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She must also pay a £50 fine, £85 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Ordering the weapon to be forfeited, he said: “These are serious offences. You have a record of offending, albeit its somewhat old now, and one might expect someone, as you get to your age, to have developed strategies and way or means of dealing with situations that don’t involve knuckle dusters.

“The pre sentence report revealed issues that clearly have been contributory factors in the commission of these offences, and which may, if unaddressed, lead to offending in the future.”