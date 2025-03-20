Preston man Gary Carlisle, 62, dies in hospital after savage attack outside Moor Nook Primary School
Emergency services were called to the scene outside Moor Nook Primary School in Ribbleton Hall Drive at around 6.15am on Wednesday, March 12.
A 30-year-old man from Preston was tasered and tackled to the floor by officers. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.
The victim, 62-year-old Gary Carlisle, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. He sadly never recovered and died from his injuries yesterday.
Lancashire Police say Mr Carlisle’s death is now a murder enquiry and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, Ring doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Det Chief Insp John McNamara, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Mr Carlisle’s loved ones. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.
“This is now a murder enquiry and whilst we have made an arrest, I would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information or footage which could help us piece together exactly what happened to get in touch.”
Anyone who can help should call police on 101 quoting log 0181 of March 12.