Two men from Preston have been jailed for arranging the sale of a deadly handgun.

Lancashire Police arrested the pair after they were caught after using an encrypted global communication service used by criminals to arrange the sale.

The plot was unmasked by the force’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit after the Encrochat messaging service was taken down in 2020 following an investigation led by the National Crime Agency.

The EncroChat App installed on a mobile phone handset allowed messages to be sent between users who are identified by a username or handle.

After the servers were shut down a Lancashire Police investigation showed that Hafiz Razaq and Ross Gardner had conspired together to arrange the sale of a prohibited Grandpower handgun.

Razaq used the handle ‘Bigmansuperman’ and Gardner ‘candidcrocodile’ when messaging each other.

The sale never went through, but the pair were arrested and charged and were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court last week.

Razaq, 40, of Chorley Road, Walton le Dale was jailed for six and a half years after he was convicted of conspiracy to acquire prohibited weapon.

Gardner, 37, of Garstang Road, Preston, was jailed for 18 and a half years after he was convicted of the same offence and drug offences.

DCI James Edmonds, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “It’s clear from our investigation that Razaq and Gardner plotted the sale of a firearm over what they believed was a secure messaging service but thanks to the painstaking work of our detectives that plot was foiled.

“As part of Op Warrior we will leave no stone unturned as we continue to target both individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

“I would urge anyone with information about organised crime to come forward. That might include information about drug dealing, human trafficking, counterfeiting or exploitation.

“If you suspect something, report it either by contacting us directly or calling independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

What is Op Warrior?

Operation Warrior, backed by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, was originally launched in 2023 and continues to go from strength to strength.

The operation is dedicated to bringing more offenders to justice for serious and organised crime offences, as well as stripping them of their cash, cars and other assets.

Operation Warrior targets both individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

Since Lancashire Police launched Operation Warrior in 2023, the force has almost doubled the number of arrests taking it from 1,200 in year one to 2,200 this year.

It has also tripled the amount of cash seized, much of which is ploughed back into projects benefiting local communities through its work under the Proceeds of Crime Act.