Two men have been arrested after a stabbing in Longridge.

Police were called to Sainsbury's in Inglewhite Road after a man in his 20's ran into the store appealing for help at around 9.19am yesterday.

He told staff he was stabbed a short distance away outside Anji's Emporium but managed to escape the two knifemen by running into the supermarket.

Police were alerted and officers swiftly arrived on scene, with patrols searching the area for the suspects.

Lancashire Police said two men from Preston, aged 22 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of wounding. They remain in custody.

A spokesman for the force said: "At approximately 9.19am police were called to Sainsburys, Inglewhite Road, Longridge to a report of a man who had come into the store saying he had been stabbed .

"Officers attended and two people, a man aged 22 and a man aged 28, from Preston, were arrested on suspicion of wounding. They remain in custody.

"The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered what were fortunately relatively minor injuries of cuts to his hand."