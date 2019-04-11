Preston man with teardrop tattoo, 29, goes missing after hospital visit

Have your say

A 29-year-old man from Preston has been declared missing after he failed to return home from a hospital visit.



Michael Farrar was last seen at around 8pm last night (Wednesday, April 10) outside Royal Preston Hospital in Fulwood.

But the 29-year-old's family became concerned after he failed to return home that evening.

He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit with black trainers and a black baseball cap.

He is described as being 5ft 9 inches tall and has short dark brown hair.

He has a scar to his cheek and a distinctive tattoo of a teardrop under his eye.

As well as Preston, Michael also has links to Blackpool.



PC Amy Cooney said: “If you have seen Michael or have any information about where he may be, please call us as soon as possible.

“Michael – if you are reading this, please get in touch and let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with information should call 01772 209643 or 101 quoting log number 1601 of April 10.