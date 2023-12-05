A Preston man who sexually assaulted a number of women and young girls has been jailed.

Adam Dupuis was convicted of a catalogue of sexual offences against six victims, two of whom were aged under 16.

The offences, committed between 2014 and 2020, included sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault, exposure and non-penetrative sexual activity.

Dupuis, 57, of Acrefield, Preston, had denied the charges but was found guilty after a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

Adam Dupuis was convicted of a catalogue of sexual offences against six victims (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was jailed for ten years and eight months and ordered to sign the sex offender register for life.

DC Lisa Hough, of South CID, said: “First and foremost I would like to commend the bravery of these victims who, after being abused by Dupuis were then forced by him to relive their ordeal by giving evidence at court.

“I welcome this significant sentence which takes a dangerous sexual predator off the streets for a significant time.

