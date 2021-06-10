Preston man who sexually assaulted boy is jailed for five years

Richard Moriarty, 54, of Dorman Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was found guilty of committing two sexual charges against the youngster.

He is likely to serve half of his term in jail and the rest on licence, and must now sign the Sex Offender's Register.

Moriarty's victim shouted from the public gallery as his attacker was led away.

Preston Crown Court

Huw Edwards, prosecuting, said in interview, the victim could not recall how many times he was abused as a boy but it was "definitely more than once."

The defendant was also sentenced for breaking a woman's collarbone with a 'kung-fu kick', and five counts of buggery with a woman.

The court heard he caused the serious injury with a bare footed martial arts move involving spinning around with his leg raised, which landed and caused a fracture.

The woman was encouraged to lie about the cause of the injury. He was found guilty of wounding her.

In a character reference read to the court, Moriarty's eldest sister, 55, referred to him as a " quiet respectful man who worked full time until ill health" and that he enjoyed cooking and fishing.

She added the case "goes against everything I know about my brother. He is a quiet, unassuming man."

David Elias, defending, asked the judge to temper the sentence by showing "mercy" to the defendant.

He said: "I do think in cases of historic sexual offences there is a difference in equating the person in the dock with the person who committed the offences all those years ago."

He told the court Moriarty had come to court "so frightened he was barely capable of speaking".

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC said the sexual assaults were aggravated by the young age of the child, but mitigated by evidence it was not a prolonged incident which took place in the circumstances of bullying.