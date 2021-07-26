Preston man who left a baby boy with fractures is jailed

Thomas Mark Robinson, 33, is beginning a three year jail term after pleading guilty to two child cruelty charges at Preston Crown Court.

He will serve around half before being released on licence for the remainder.

Robinson, of Stanley Terrace, Preston, assaulted a baby boy on two occasions in 2019, leading to him being taken to hospital.

Crown Court

Prosecuting, Joshua Bowker said the first assault happened when the baby was nine weeks old.

The defendant claimed he had accidentally dropped him when picking him up from a Moses basket.

The tot had suffered fractured ribs but this was not detected, the court heard, until he was readmitted to hospital with a broken arm a few weeks later.

The tot, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, spent two weeks in a cast.

Robinson claimed, amongst other things, that he had "picked him up and heard a popping sound".

A consultant paediatrician later determined the defendant's explanations would not have caused the injuries, concluding the fractured ribs had been caused by a crushing injury, and the fractured humerus was caused by a "twisting mechanism" rather than a blow.

He described the actions as being of "excessive, unacceptable and necessary force"

Shirlie Duckworth, defending, said the defendant's family continue to support him and had written letters to the court, adding: "On one view of what was done...these were monstrous acts, but my invitation to the court is to see Thomas Robinson is not a monster.

"In no way in addressing the court do I wish to minimise the effects upon (the baby) but of course my role here in mitigating is to try to show there are features about this young man that means the court can look at some positive aspects of rehabilitation."

She said he had tried to address some of the issues that led to his offending, and had "reflected on his own behaviour" which had led to "self hatred" and thoughts of self harm.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, said he was delighted to hear the baby had fully recovered, but could not suspend the sentence.

He said: " At time of these matters the baby was just over two months old

"Thankfully he is now described as a, and I quote: 'Perfect, bubbly, full of joy little boy" so it would seem he has certainly outwardly made a full recovery."