Preston man wanted over stalking, malicious communication and witness intimidation offences
A 20-year-old man from Preston is wanted in connection with a string of "very serious offences", including stalking and malicious communication.
John Gray - from the Ribbleton area of Preston - is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short light brown/ blonde hair.
He has a one-inch scar across the front of his hairline, officers added.
PC Dominick Marchant-Brook, of Preston Police, said: "We need to speak to Gray in connection with some very serious offences and I would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts to contact the police as soon as possible.
"If you see Gray, I would ask that you do not approach him but instead call 999 and provide a description of his clothing and the location of where he was seen.
"Similarly, if Gray sees this appeal I would urge him to make contact with us or attend his nearest police station straight away."
Anyone with information on Gray's whereabouts can contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 1562 of March 30.
For immediate sightings call 999.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.