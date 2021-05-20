Preston man wanted over stalking, malicious communication and witness intimidation offences

John Gray - from the Ribbleton area of Preston - is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short light brown/ blonde hair.

He has a one-inch scar across the front of his hairline, officers added.

PC Dominick Marchant-Brook, of Preston Police, said: "We need to speak to Gray in connection with some very serious offences and I would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts to contact the police as soon as possible.

"If you see Gray, I would ask that you do not approach him but instead call 999 and provide a description of his clothing and the location of where he was seen.

"Similarly, if Gray sees this appeal I would urge him to make contact with us or attend his nearest police station straight away."

Anyone with information on Gray's whereabouts can contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 1562 of March 30.

John Gray (pictured) is wanted in connection with a string of "very serious offences". (Credit: Lancashire Police)

For immediate sightings call 999.