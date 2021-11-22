Preston man wanted over stalking, criminal damage and witness intimidation offences arrested
Police wanted to speak to the Preston man regarding a number of serious offences.
This morning, (November 22), Preston Police have confirmed that Roy Butterworth, who was wanted in connection with various serious offences, was arrested over the weekend.
Roy, also known as Roy Gentile, was wanted in connection with several alleged offences committed during October and November, including stalking, criminal damage and witness intimidation.
At 9:32 this morning, a spokesperson for Preston Police said: "Further to our earlier appeals, wanted man Roy Butterworth was arrested by police on Saturday (November 20).
"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to help find him."