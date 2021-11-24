Preston man wanted over an investigation into drugs and child exploitation

A Preston man is wanted by police as part of an investigation involving drugs and child exploitation, and they are appealing for information from the public to help.

Gary Hampson, 22, is described as 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and short, light brown hair.

Preston Police want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs in the Preston area, and also in relation to the exploitation of children, as part of the same investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to Gary Hampson as part of an investigation involving drugs and child exploitation.

Gary also has links to Ashton-on-Ribble, Plungington, Ingol, Fulwood and Preston city centre.

Police are asking anyone who has seen him, or thinks they know where he is, to not approach him but to contact them straight away.

PC Paul Moseley, of Preston Police, said: “We would like to speak to Gary Hampson as part of our investigation and are asking anybody with information about where he may be to get in touch.”