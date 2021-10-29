Preston man wanted in connection with sex assault and weapon possession

Zubair Ahmed Ali , 37, is wanted on warrant after failing to attend court to answer the weapons charge.

Lancashire Police say he is also wanted as part of a sexual assault investigation and on suspicion of driving offences.

As well as Preston, Ali is known to have links to the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester.

Zubair Ahmed Ali , 37, is wanted on warrant after failing to attend court to answer the weapons charge.

He is described as 5ft 7ins, with brown eyes and black, receding hair.

Anyone with information on Ali’s whereabouts is urged not to approach him but to call police on 101, quoting log 0167 of June 12, 2021.

You can also email [email protected]

But immediate sightings should be reported directly to police by calling 999.

