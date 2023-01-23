News you can trust since 1886
Preston man wanted in connection with burglary arrested in Leyland following police appeal

A man who was wanted in connection with a burglary in Preston has been arrested following an appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 2:18pm

Police wanted to speak to Simon Allonby following a burglary in which a car was stolen from a driveway in Preston.

Officers launched a public appeal to find the 30-year-old and urged anyone with information to come forward.

On Monday (January 23), police confirmed Allonby, of Yewtree Avenue, Preston, was arrested at an address in Leyland over the weekend.

He was later charged with handling stolen goods, driving while disqualified and making off without payment.

Allonby was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on January 23.