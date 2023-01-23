Police wanted to speak to Simon Allonby following a burglary in which a car was stolen from a driveway in Preston.

Officers launched a public appeal to find the 30-year-old and urged anyone with information to come forward.

On Monday (January 23), police confirmed Allonby, of Yewtree Avenue, Preston, was arrested at an address in Leyland over the weekend.

A man wanted in connection with a burglary in Preston has been arrested

He was later charged with handling stolen goods, driving while disqualified and making off without payment.

