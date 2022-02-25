Preston man wanted for failing to appear in court on child neglect charge found

Peter Gillet was wanted after failing to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in relation to a child neglect charge

Police launched a public appeal to help find the 47-year-old on Thursday (February 24).

A few hours after the appeal went live, officers confirmed that Peter had been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has been located and arrested this afternoon and is currently in custody," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said,

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to find him."

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.