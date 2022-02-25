Preston man wanted for failing to appear in court on child neglect charge found

A man who was wanted by the police for failing to appear in court in relation to a child neglect charge has been found.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 25th February 2022, 11:33 am

Peter Gillet was wanted after failing to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in relation to a child neglect charge

Police launched a public appeal to help find the 47-year-old on Thursday (February 24).

A few hours after the appeal went live, officers confirmed that Peter had been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"He has been located and arrested this afternoon and is currently in custody," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said,

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to find him."

Read More

Read More
Three arrested in Lancashire raids after victims of courier fraud conned out of ...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

A man who was wanted by police for failing to appear in court has been found.