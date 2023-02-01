Preston man wanted for breaching restraining order has links to Fishergate, Broadgate and Avenham
A Preston man is wanted by police for breaching a restraining order.
By Sean Gleaves
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 12:45pm
Dale Ryan, also known as Dale Sowerby, is wanted in connection with breaching a restraining order on January 19.
The 37-year-old, also known as Dale Sowerby, is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and has a number of tattoos.
He has links to the Fishergate, Broadgate and Avenham areas of Preston.
Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.