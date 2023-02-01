News you can trust since 1886
Preston man wanted for breaching restraining order has links to Fishergate, Broadgate and Avenham

A Preston man is wanted by police for breaching a restraining order.

Dale Ryan, also known as Dale Sowerby, is wanted in connection with breaching a restraining order on January 19.

The 37-year-old, also known as Dale Sowerby, is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and has a number of tattoos.

He has links to the Fishergate, Broadgate and Avenham areas of Preston.

Dale Ryan is wanted in connection with breaching a restraining order (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.