Preston man wanted for alleged stalking offences arrested
A man from Preston who was wanted for alleged stalking offences has been arrested.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 5:01 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 5:02 pm
Jake Campbell was wanted for two years after failing to appear at court in connection with alleged stalking offences.
Today (September 8), police confirmed Jake, of Marsett Place, Ribbleton was arrested this morning.
He is currently in custody for questioning.
