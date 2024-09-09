Preston man wanted by Lancashire Police for assault causing actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation
A Preston man is wanted by Lancashire Police for assault causing actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation.
Michael Jones, who has links to Preston and Bamber Bridge, is aged 35 and is wanted for assault causing actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation.
He is described by police as being 5ft 10 tall, of medium build, and with a brown beard and a scar on his cheek.
For any sightings of Jones or information as to where he might be, please contact 101 – log 1169 of 30th August 2024 – or email [email protected]