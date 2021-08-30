Preston man wanted after spate of burglaries

Thomas Green, 35, from Preston, is described as 6ft with a medium build, blue eyes and brown cropped hair. He has a scar on his forehead and two scars on his eyebrows. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police want to speak to Thomas Green in connection with a number of recent burglaries in Preston.

Green is described as 6ft with a medium build, blue eyes and brown cropped hair. He also has a scar on his forehead and two scars on his eyebrows.

Anyone who has information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0681 of August 15, 2021.

For immediate sightings call 999.

