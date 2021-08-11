Preston man wanted after serious assault at Tesco Express

Detectives want to speak to Liam Higginson (pictured), from Preston, in connection with the assault at the Tesco store in Friargate on Wednesday, July 21.

Higginson, who has links to Lancaster and Blackpool, is described as tall with short brown hair which is often combed over. He also usually has a stubble.

Anyone who sees Higginson is asked not to approach him but to call 999 as soon as possible.

Detectives want to speak to Liam Higginson, from Preston, in connection with a serious assault at the Tesco Express store in Friargate on Wednesday, July 21. Pic: Lancashire Police

For non-immediate sightings call 101, quoting 0739 July 21, 2021, which is to be passed on to DC Joanna Crichton.

