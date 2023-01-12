The victim, 84, was attacked after answering his door in Walker Street at around 9pm on Friday (January 6).

He was ambushed by two men who snatched a gold crucifix chain from around his neck, causing him to fall over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair then fled, leaving the pensioner on the floor with broken ribs.

Officers later confirmed a 48-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday (January 6).

Detectives also launched a public appeal to find Patrick Jackson who they wanted to speak to in connection with the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is Patrick Jackson. He is wanted by police after a pensioner was robbed in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Jackson has links to the city centre and could be violent if approached,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall and of medium build.

Anyone with information should call 01772 209940 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad