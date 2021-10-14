Preston man wanted after breaching bail conditions
A Preston man is wanted after allegedly breaching his bail conditions.
Lancashire Police said it wants to speak to Jack Murphy in relation to assault and criminal damage investigations.
The 33-year-old, from Ribbleton, is described as 5ft 6ins with brown eyes and cropped, receding dark brown hair.
The public are urged not to approach Murphy but to report any immediate sightings to police by calling 999 as soon as possible.