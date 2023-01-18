News you can trust since 1886
Preston man wanted after Audi stolen from driveway of home during burglary

A man is wanted by police after a car was stolen from the driveway of a property during a burglary in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 1:06pm

Simon Allonby is wanted in connection with a burglary in which an Audi A3 was stolen after a house was broken into in Preston.

The 30-year-old, of Yewtree Avenue, Preston, is described as 6ft 1ins tall, of stocky build, with short light brown hair.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Simon Allonby (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to the Ribbleton and Ashton-on-Ribble areas of Preston.

Anyone with information should call 01772 209940 or email [email protected]