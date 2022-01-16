Preston man wanted after allegations of harrassment and criminal damage

Joseph Hunt, 30, who has links to Plungington and the city centre, is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, with brown hair and a brown beard.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The public are advised not to approach Hunt but to report any information on his whereabouts to police by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 and quoting log number 0745 of December 17, 2021.