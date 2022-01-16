Preston man wanted after allegations of harrassment and criminal damage
Preston Police say they want to speak to a man from Preston regarding allegations of harassment, criminal damage and threats to damage.
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 12:50 pm
Updated
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 1:02 pm
Joseph Hunt, 30, who has links to Plungington and the city centre, is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, with brown hair and a brown beard.
The public are advised not to approach Hunt but to report any information on his whereabouts to police by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101 and quoting log number 0745 of December 17, 2021.
For immediate sightings call 101.