The 19-year-old victim suffered a broken jaw when he was punched in an alley at the side of Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of Sunday, September 4.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and required surgery for his injuries.

Police have launched an appeal and are circulating CCTV images of seven young men (pictured) who are wanted in connection with the assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting an appeal on Facebook, Preston Police said: “Do you recognise the people in these images?

“We want to speak to them in connection with an assault in Preston City Centre which left a man with a broken jaw.

“The victim, a 19 year old man, suffered serious facial injuries and needed surgery after he was punched in the head on Bolton’s Court, the alley at the side of Slug and Lettuce, in the early hours of Sunday 4th September.

“It’s thought it happened between 2am and 4am.

The 19-year-old victim suffered serious facial injuries and needed surgery after he was punched in the head in the alley at the side of Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of Sunday, September 4

“We now need to speak to the people in the CCTV stills as we believe they may be able to help with our ongoing investigation.”

If you know who they are or have any information, call police on 101 quoting log number 0944 of September 6, or email [email protected]

Police want to speak to the young men in connection with an assault in Preston city centre which left a man with a broken jaw