Preston man suffers broken jaw after being attacked outside Slug and Lettuce
Seven young men are wanted by police after a teenager was attacked outside a bar in Preston city centre.
The 19-year-old victim suffered a broken jaw when he was punched in an alley at the side of Slug and Lettuce in the early hours of Sunday, September 4.
He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and required surgery for his injuries.
Police have launched an appeal and are circulating CCTV images of seven young men (pictured) who are wanted in connection with the assault.
Posting an appeal on Facebook, Preston Police said: “Do you recognise the people in these images?
“We want to speak to them in connection with an assault in Preston City Centre which left a man with a broken jaw.
“The victim, a 19 year old man, suffered serious facial injuries and needed surgery after he was punched in the head on Bolton’s Court, the alley at the side of Slug and Lettuce, in the early hours of Sunday 4th September.