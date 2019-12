Have your say

A Preston man has been charged with robbery.

Stephen Bosanko, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was arrested in Woodplumpton Road, Cadley on Wednesday evening.

Bosanko has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, December 20).