Preston man punched his friend's neighbours after they asked for loud music to be turned down

A disgruntled neighbour was punched in the nose after confronting residents about loud noise from their home at 3am in the morning.

Ryan Whittle, 23, of Downing Street, Preston, denied assaulting victim Michelle Tyrer and her partner Christopher Mills, claiming he was acting in self defence.

However, he was found guilty after a trial before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Tracy Yates told the bench on January 6 this year the couple were asleep in bed when they were woken by loud music.

She said: “ Both knocked on the door in order to speak with the female occupant about the noise and to ask them to turn it down.

“The female answered and was joined by the defendant.

“She has not appreciated their attendance and proceeded to be verbally abusive.

“Mr Whittle punched Miss Tyrer once to the face, causing her nose to burst and bleed.

“Mr Mills tried to protect her from further harm by pulling her away, at which point he was punched to the head.

“Both victims made their way back inside and locked the door.”

The court heard when police arrived they found Miss Tyrer bleeding.

She told the officers she had previously had issues with the same neighbours keeping her awake and playing loud music on several occasions.

The female householder admitted music had been played before the police arrived, but at first claimed the victims had attended with a baseball bat and made threats to assault her.

Whittle, who has three convictions for three offences, continued to deny the offences in a police interview and at his trial.

Defending, Andrew Nottingham said Whittle claimed he had punched the couple “in defence of another person”.

A probation officer told the court Whittle had a "blase attitude" towards his actions and lacked empathy with his victims.

He was given 80 hours of unpaid work and must attend the Thinking Skills programme.

He must also pay £250 towards his costs, and £80 compensation to each victim.