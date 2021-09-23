Preston man Lee Evans cleared of cocaine dealing allegations

Lee Evans, 36, of Hudson Street, Preston, was arrested after he attempted to throw away packages, including cocaine and a bag containing £1,670, when police officers chased him in the Preston Docks area on November 17 last year.

He was found in possession of cocaine when he was detained, and had £400 on him, Preston Crown Court heard.

Crown Court

The homes of the defendant and his then girlfriend were then searched, revealing further drugs and a stash of designer clothes, bags, shoes, belts and a watch - including Louis Vuitton luggage, Prada and Armani items - and a £3,500 dental bill receipt.

But jurors at Preston Crown Court rejected the prosecution's case the designer gear represented the "trappings of a drug dealer".

He was found not guilty following a trial.