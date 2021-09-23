Preston man Lee Evans cleared of cocaine dealing allegations
A man has been cleared for posessing cocaine with intent to supply it and acquiring criminal property, relating to cash and designer gear in his home.
Lee Evans, 36, of Hudson Street, Preston, was arrested after he attempted to throw away packages, including cocaine and a bag containing £1,670, when police officers chased him in the Preston Docks area on November 17 last year.
He was found in possession of cocaine when he was detained, and had £400 on him, Preston Crown Court heard.
The homes of the defendant and his then girlfriend were then searched, revealing further drugs and a stash of designer clothes, bags, shoes, belts and a watch - including Louis Vuitton luggage, Prada and Armani items - and a £3,500 dental bill receipt.
But jurors at Preston Crown Court rejected the prosecution's case the designer gear represented the "trappings of a drug dealer".
He was found not guilty following a trial.
