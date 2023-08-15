Preston man launches into rant at Barnardo’s after being told item can not be put to one side for him
A Preston man launched into a furious rant at a charity shop after he was told an item could not be saved for him.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Aug 2023
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 19:05 BST
Richard Lord asked a staff member if a boxing ball could be put to one side for him so he could buy it at a later date.
Lord, of Westfield Road, Claughton, was told it was not Barnardo’s policy to do that.
Lord admitted using threatening and abusive behaviour after appearing at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard.
The sentencing was delayed over pre-sentence reports.