Preston man launched violent attack on partner and told her she should 'call the police before he killed her'

Marshall Carter, 39, of Mayfield Road, Ashton, Preston, had been socialising with his victim and another friend at their home on May 9, 2020, but at 9am she was awoken by him making "sexual advances".

Burnley Crown Court heard when she rebuffed him he asked her to leave the bedroom, but then told her to come back.

Carter then launched a violent attack, leaving her with cuts, bruises, swellings and fearing for her life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Crown Court

He grabbed her hair, slapped her face and pushed her to the floor.

He dragged her by her hair to the bed and back again, and repeatedly hit her with the back of his hand.

The woman was able to escape momentarily towards the bathroom but was followed by Carter, who carried on attacking her, causing her to fall into a shower screen.

As she sat against the bathroom door to stop him coming in he said: "You better get the police here or I will kill you".

When police arrested him he was heavily intoxicated.

His victim attended hospital to have X-rays on her face and knee.

In an interview Carter denied assaulting her, claiming he had "restrained her".

In a victim statement she said she had been having nightmares and had suffered pain.

Carter, who has three convictions for four offences pleaded guilty to affray. Charges of threats to kill and battery were ordered to lie on the file.

Stephen Scott, defending, revealed he was hoping to start a new life in Dubai as a chef.

Judge Richard Gioserano imposed a 12 month jail term, suspended for two years, with 180 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement.

He said: "She wasn't seriously hurt in the end but she'll bear obviously the psychological and emotional scars of this for some time.

"It's important to note you have no previous convictions for violence.

"However I wouldn't want you, or the public, to think that because this is your first off of what is commonly called domestic violence that it is not automatically an immediate prison sentence. That's not the position at all and every case is judged upon its facts.

"In a statement she says she thought you were so out of control you could potentially kill her. She does say in fairness she previously never thought you were capable of even hurting her.

"She says that you need help with your tempter, well she's right about that."

He imposed a two year restraining order.

*If you need support, call the freephone 24 Hour National Domestic Violence Helpline (run in partnership between Women’s Aid and Refuge) on 0808 2000 247.