Preston man John McKenzie wanted by police
Have you seen John McKenzie from Preston, who is wanted on recall to prison?
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 12:04 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 12:06 pm
McKenzie, 27, who has links to Ribbleton, Lea, Ashton and the city centre, is 5ft 7ins tall, of slim to medium build with long black hair and usually has a beard.
The public are advised not to approach McKenzie if they see him but to contact police as soon as possible with a description of his clothing.
For immediate sightings call 999.
For non-immediate sightings or to pass on information email [email protected] or call 101.