Preston man John McKenzie wanted by police

McKenzie, 27, who has links to Ribbleton, Lea, Ashton and the city centre, is 5ft 7ins tall, of slim to medium build with long black hair and usually has a beard.

The public are advised not to approach McKenzie if they see him but to contact police as soon as possible with a description of his clothing.

For immediate sightings call 999.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McKenzie is wanted by Lancashire Police