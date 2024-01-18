The woman was found barely conscious in a Preston alleway after being subjected to a 'sadistic attack'.

A 35-year-old Preston man has been jailed for inflicting horrific injuries on a woman during a prolonged and sadistic attack.

Lancashire Police officers found the woman – aged in her 40s – in an alleyway in the Deepdale area of Preston in the early hours of February 12 last year.

She had been severely beaten, was bleeding heavily and was barely conscious.

Officers followed a trail of blood from the alleyway to the home of Ross Brown in Bleasdale Street East. A search of the property found that attempts had been made by Brown to clean up while his victim was laying injured nearby.

After being taken to hospital, doctors found that she had suffered multiple rib fractures, a collapsed lung, severe bruising to the neck, open wounds to the back of her head and had three missing teeth.

The night before attacking the woman, Brown had been involved in an incident at pub where he assaulted three people including the landlord.

Brown, 35, of Bleasdale Street East, Preston, was found guilty by a jury at Burnley Crown Court in November after an eight-day trial of section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He pleaded guilty to section 20 wounding, sexual assault, indecent exposure, criminal damage and two offences of section 39 assault in relation to the altercation at the pub.

Brown also admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday and was jailed for a total of 15-and-a-half years, the judge deeming him as a dangerous offender.

Det Con Holly Wilson-Taylor, of Preston Police, said: “This was a challenging investigation start to finish for all those involved.

“I hope this sentence brings some closure to the victims of Brown’s violent behaviour, and I am thankful that the judge saw fit to impose such a significant sentence after a challenging trial.