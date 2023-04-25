Lewis Robinson, 31, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life in prison at Preston Crown Court on Friday, April 21.

Police launched an investigation after a man in his 40s was found stabbed at a home in Beech Terrace, Preston on July 27 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital suffering serious injuries, including two punctured lungs and stab wounds to the face and body.

Lewis Robinson, 31, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life in prison at Preston Crown Court on Friday, April 21

He told police he had been asleep when he woke feeling his bedding was wet. He could see a person stood in the doorway of his bedroom and quickly realised he had been stabbed.

The attacker made off from the scene with the victim staggering from the property and alerting neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he lay injured, he named Lewis Robinson as his attacker. A tactical police medic applied chest seals to the wounds around his lungs, as well as clotting agents to his cuts, before he was taken to hospital.

Detectives investigating the attack found his assailant had initially tried to enter the home through the front, avoiding CCTV cameras.

He then climbed over a gate in the rear garden, entering through a rear door before unleashing a savage knife attack on his victim.

CCTV evidence showed Robinson in the area around the time of the offence, with footage revealing he had discarded clothing after the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later arrested and charged.

Robinson pleaded not guilty, but following a trial, he was found guilty of attempted murder, Section 39 assault and theft.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years.

‘Cruel, cowardly and wicked’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temp Det Sgt Gary Brackley, of Preston Police, said: “Lewis Robinson’s actions were cruel, cowardly and wicked.

“He carried out a horrific, frenzied attack which left his victim with serious injuries.

“It is only thanks to the quick-thinking actions of the emergency services we were not dealing with a murder investigation.

“Robinson was named by the victim as offender but has never admitted his guilt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad