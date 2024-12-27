Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 42-year-old man was sent to prison after he was caught stealing from a designer clothes store in Preston over Christmas.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Stock, of Maudland Bank, Preston, was arrested for stealing two jackets worth £800 from Tessuti on Fishergate on Friday, December 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Stock, 42, of Maudland Bank, Preston, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to stealing designer clothing from Tessuti in Preston on Friday, December 19 | Lancashire Police

He was charged with theft from a shop and appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday (December 23). He pleaded guilty and was sentence to 16 weeks in prison.

A police spokesperson said: “Last week, following multiple enquiries, Stock was arrested by the Preston City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team and was charged with theft from a shop.

“It relates to an incident at Tessuti in Preston on Friday 19th December 2024 where two jackets worth around £800, were taken from the store.”