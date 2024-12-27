Preston man jailed at Christmas after stealing designer clothes from Tessuti Fishergate store

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:44 GMT
A 42-year-old man was sent to prison after he was caught stealing from a designer clothes store in Preston over Christmas.

Gary Stock, of Maudland Bank, Preston, was arrested for stealing two jackets worth £800 from Tessuti on Fishergate on Friday, December 19.

Gary Stock, 42, of Maudland Bank, Preston, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to stealing designer clothing from Tessuti in Preston on Friday, December 19 | Lancashire Police

He was charged with theft from a shop and appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday (December 23). He pleaded guilty and was sentence to 16 weeks in prison.

A police spokesperson said: “Last week, following multiple enquiries, Stock was arrested by the Preston City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team and was charged with theft from a shop.

“It relates to an incident at Tessuti in Preston on Friday 19th December 2024 where two jackets worth around £800, were taken from the store.”

