Preston man jailed after biting and spitting at officers
A Preston man has been jailed after he bit one police officer and spat at another - then told them he had coronavirus.
Matthew Bamber's vehicle had been stopped in Longridge after officers suspected he was under the influence of drink or drugs.
Bamber, from Grange Avenue, Ribbleton, assaulted the officers and said he had coronavirus.
Once in police custody, Bamber refused to provide a sample of his breath and it was discovered that he had expired provisional driving licence and no insurance for his vehicle.
Bamber has pleaded guilty to assaulting two emergency service workers in the course of their duty,
He was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment and also four weeks imprisonment to run concurrently. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.