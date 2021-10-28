Preston man jailed after biting and spitting at officers

Matthew Bamber's vehicle had been stopped in Longridge after officers suspected he was under the influence of drink or drugs.

Bamber, from Grange Avenue, Ribbleton, assaulted the officers and said he had coronavirus.

Once in police custody, Bamber refused to provide a sample of his breath and it was discovered that he had expired provisional driving licence and no insurance for his vehicle.

Matthew Bamber was jailed after assaulting two police officers

Bamber has pleaded guilty to assaulting two emergency service workers in the course of their duty,