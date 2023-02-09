Tyler O’Neill, from Parker Street, off Blackpool Road, recklessly drove on tram tracks in a desperate bid to evade police who pursued him at speed through the resort.

The chase continued for five miles – with O’Neill reaching speeds of up to 90mph in 30mph zones – before he crashed his Peugeot into a parked car.

He then tried to escape on foot, with the force helicopter deployed to track him as he scrambled over fences and through back gardens in St Annes before falling and being captured by officers.

Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard his ‘sustained dangerous driving’ – particularly along a stretch of Blackpool's tram tracks – had put police and the public at significant risk.

O’Neill admitted dangerous driving and having no licence or insurance.

Hugh Pond defending said his client had driven to Blackpool to visit his girlfriend.

“He was going back to Preston and saw a police car behind him and panicked,” said his lawyer.

"He was at the time subject to a suspended prison sentence and was unsure if that was still in places – it wasn’t.”

He was jailed for a year and banned from the road for three years.