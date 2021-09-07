Preston man hospitalised after attack by machete-wielding gang near Deepdale Retail Park

The assault happened at around 4.30pm on July 15 when a man in his 30s was confronted by the gang in Holme Slack Lane, close to Deepdale Retail Park.

Four or five men attacked him and slashed his head open with a machete before a passing motorist shouted at them to stop, saving the man from further injury.

The group then fled the scene, leaving their victim battered and bleeding in the street.

Pic: Google

A 28-year-old man from Preston has since been arrested on suspicion of assault – GBH and released under investigation.

Detectives are now appealing for the motorist to get in touch, as well as anyone else who might have information.

DC Laura Fagan, of Preston CID, said: "This was a nasty attack which left the victim with a slash wound to his head.

"Thankfully somebody approached in a vehicle as the attack was occurring and shouted at the offenders, who then made off.

"Enquiries have been ongoing since the attack and we are now asking anybody with information who has not yet been spoken to by police to get in touch.

"We would particularly like to speak to the occupant or occupants of the vehicle as we believe they may have seen all or part of what happened."

The driver is believed to have been travelling in a black saloon-type vehicle – possibly a Volkswagen or BMW – and had been driving down Holme Slack Lane at the time of the incident.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 1108 of July 15.

