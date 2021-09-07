Preston man found with "credit card" style blade after fight outside Popworld

Robert Stothert, 19, of Pine Court, Leyland, admitted possessing a blade in a public place after a fracas on January 24, 2020, on Church Street in Preston.

Prosecuting, Mark Philips said at 10.35pm door staff at the venue witnessed Stothert having an argument with an unknown male.

He added: “That unknown male was seen to grab the defendant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sessions House

“The unknown man then claimed the defendant was in possession of a knife.

“The defendant was seen to pass an item around the back and into his rear back pocket.”

Sessions House Court was told door staff found the blade.

Stothert, who has eight offences including possession of a blade on his record, was interviewed on three occasions but gave no comment.

Later, in a psychiatric report, Stothert was quoted as saying: “I’ve done nothing wrong. My friends are snakes, they have given me it.”

Recorder Paul Taylor described it as a “highly specialised and dangerous bit of kit “ and demanded to know further explanations as to why he was carrying it and where he got it from.

His defence lawyer said he had been drunk and did not remember.

The case was adjourned for further enquiries.

(proceeding)