Preston man, 30, detained under Mental Health Act after horror attack outside Moor Nook Primary School

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:41 BST
A Preston man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack outside a primary school has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 30-year-old was tasered and tackled to the floor by officers outside Moor Nook Primary School in Ribbleton Hall Drive yesterday morning.

Police closed Ribbleton Hall Drive at around 6.15am after a man in his 50s was found injured close to Moor Nook Primary and Sir Tom Finney High School.placeholder image
The victim, aged in his 50s, was reportedly walking his dog when he was attacked at around 6.15am. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody.

Lancashire Police said the man has since been detained under the Mental Health Act, while the assaulted man remains in hospital.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The 30-year-old man arrested yesterday has since been detained under the Mental Health Act. Our investigation is ongoing.

“The man who was assaulted remains in hospital for treatment.”

Ribbleton Hall Drive and surrounding roads were closed for a number of hours while police officers investigated.

Yesterday, Det Insp James Weatherby, of Preston CID, urged anyone with information or footage to get in touch.

He said: “This assault has left a man with some very significant injuries, and he remains in a poorly condition in hospital.

“While we have made an arrest our enquiries are still at a very early stage. I would appeal to anyone who has any information or footage which could help us piece together exactly what has happened to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0181 of March 11.

