Preston man denies abusing young girl

Mohammed Kahlil Aziz, 42, formerely of Deepdale, Preston, is accused of attempted rape and three counts of sexual assault of a girl aged under 13.

The complainant cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Prosecuting, David Traynor said the girl, who was as young as eight when one of the alleged offences took place, had confided in her mum back in 2016 about what the man had done to her, but did not want any police involvement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crown Court

However her school invited her mother to a meeting after the child started having difficulties at school.

The court heard her mother told the school about the allegations.

The school then referred matters to the police.

In January 2019 the girl said she felt ready to proceed with the case against him and gave a video interview to the police.

Jurors were also told Aziz had previously been convicted of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault committed against a girl, and the attempted rape and a sexual assault committed against another child in Lancashire, who must also remain anonymous.

(proceeding)