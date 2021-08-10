Preston man denies abusing young girl
The trial of a man accused of abusing a girl in Preston has started at Preston Crown Court.
Mohammed Kahlil Aziz, 42, formerely of Deepdale, Preston, is accused of attempted rape and three counts of sexual assault of a girl aged under 13.
The complainant cannot be identified for legal reasons.
Prosecuting, David Traynor said the girl, who was as young as eight when one of the alleged offences took place, had confided in her mum back in 2016 about what the man had done to her, but did not want any police involvement.
However her school invited her mother to a meeting after the child started having difficulties at school.
The court heard her mother told the school about the allegations.
The school then referred matters to the police.
In January 2019 the girl said she felt ready to proceed with the case against him and gave a video interview to the police.
Jurors were also told Aziz had previously been convicted of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault committed against a girl, and the attempted rape and a sexual assault committed against another child in Lancashire, who must also remain anonymous.
(proceeding)
