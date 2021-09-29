Damian Moxham has been jailed for 16 months

Damian Moxham, 58, of Victoria Quay, Preston was sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

In May this year he pleaded guilty to taking indecent photos of a child and possession of indecent images.The court was told he had 209 indecent images of a three-year-old girl on his phone.

PC Adam Burke, of the Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We received intelligence that Moxham may have been in possession of indecent images, and seizure of his devices confirmed this was the case. Moxham has now been jailed, giving him plenty of time to consider the consequences of his actions."

PC Burke continued: "I hope this sends a message that we will not stand for this type of offending in Lancashire and will do everything within our power to investigate and bring offenders before the courts.”

Anybody with concerns about child abuse is asked to contact police on 101 or report those concerns online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk. Alternatively concerns can be reported to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.