Preston man convicted of refusing to tell police who committed motoring offence

Police suspected the 33-year-old knew who was driving when offence took place.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:30 pm

Howard Daley-Ward, of Illingworth Road, Preston, was charged with failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver alleged to have been guilty of an unspecified offence.

Daley-Ward was convicted at Preston Magistrates Court.

The incident at the centre of the case is said have happened in August of last year, the city’s magistrates were told

The case was adjourned for sentencing at a later date.