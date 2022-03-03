Preston man convicted of refusing to tell police who committed motoring offence
Police suspected the 33-year-old knew who was driving when offence took place.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:30 pm
Howard Daley-Ward, of Illingworth Road, Preston, was charged with failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver alleged to have been guilty of an unspecified offence.
Daley-Ward was convicted at Preston Magistrates Court.
The incident at the centre of the case is said have happened in August of last year, the city’s magistrates were told
The case was adjourned for sentencing at a later date.