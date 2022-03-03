Preston man convicted of refusing to tell police who committed motoring offence

Howard Daley-Ward, of Illingworth Road, Preston, was charged with failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver alleged to have been guilty of an unspecified offence.

Daley-Ward was convicted at Preston Magistrates Court.

Preston Magistrates' Court

The incident at the centre of the case is said have happened in August of last year, the city’s magistrates were told